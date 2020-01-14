“I was abused and electrocuted by UP police for helping anti CAA protesters” says Kota Lawyer

Mohammad Faisal, a Rajasthan based lawyer, has accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of wrongful arrest during the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the state.

Faisal, a lawyer based out of Kota district in Rajasthan, has claimed that he had visited Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli to help people involved in anti-CAA protests, who were falsely implicated by the UP Police.

He claimed that he was wrongly picked by the SOG team of Uttar Pradesh Police from inside the Kairana Court in UP’s Shamli. He alleged that he was arrested by the UP Police despite telling them that he was a lawyer from Rajasthan who was there to help people by providing them legal aid.

While speaking to India Today TV, Faisal claimed that he was electrocuted four to five times and subjected to physical torture by the UP Police’s SOG in custody.

He has also claimed that the police levelled “false charges” of spreading violence and also that he was involved in anti-CAA protests when he was not.

“When I was providing legal aid to people inside Kairana Court, Shamli, I had gone for legalese, then at five in the evening, the SOG team arrived and was about to take me by arresting me. I opposed them. I told them that I am an advocate and a local advocate who was also there with me, he also opposed it,” Faisal said.

“After that, I was taken to Kairana station, then I showed them my Rajasthan Bar Council ID. The police told me my ID is fake. They claimed I am from West Bengal and have come here to spread violence,” he added.

Faisal alleged, “I was physically assaulted, mentally tortured, filthy abuses were hurled. After that, the SOG team electrocuted as well … I was electrocuted four to five times … On asking their name, I was slapped. After that, I was put inside the lock-up at 11 in the night and a fraudulent FIR based on protest incident of December 20 was filed against me. On the basis of an FIR on December 22, I was arrested and on the 24th, I was produced in the Court, from where I was sent to judicial custody,” Mohammad Faisal told India Today TV.