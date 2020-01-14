DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

India Vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia beats India by 10 wickets

Jan 14, 2020, 08:48 pm IST
In cricket the guests Australia beat India by 10 wickets in the 1st One Day International at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this win Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Australian opener David Warner and captain Aaron Finch has scored 226 runs in the match. India scored 256 runs. Australia scored 258 runs without losing any wickets in 37.4 overs. David Warner and Aaron Finch remained unbeaten at their respective scores of 128 and 110 as Australia chased down the 256-run target in 37.4 overs.

Warner scored his 18 century and Finch has scored his 16th century in the match. For India only Shikhar Dhawan has scored a better runs.

