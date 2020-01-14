Lack patriotism is the reason for anti-CAA protests,need compulsory military training, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that lack of patriotism is behind the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act. He suggested that by giving compulsory military training the country can overcome the lack of patriotism.

“When the PM passes a law in the highest forum, in Parliament, it is binding on all countrymen. It is our duty to follow the law. Today, there is a lack of patriotism among people, I feel,” Sawant said while speaking at ‘Know Your Army’ fair .

“At times one feels that military training should be compulsory. If it is made compulsory, I am not saying it should be made compulsory, but if it happens, then such patriotism will be inculcated in all Indians. There is a need for this today,” Sawant said.