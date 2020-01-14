Lenovo launches Ego smartwatch in India : Price and Features

Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Ego smartwatch in India. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, it sports a sporty appeal and comes with many health-centric features. The device has arrived with a pricing of Rs. 1,999 in India and is now available for purchase through Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Lenovo Ego HX07 smartwatch features a round-shaped 42mm anti-reflective monochrome screen. Its chunky appearance is similar to Casio’s G-Shock watch series. The electronic display consumes less power. There is a dedicated “Light” button on the device that effectively illuminates the display in the dark. It can be paired with Android OS and iOS devices through Bluetooth. Users can control its functions by using the Lenovo Life app on their paired devices.

Once paired, the Lenovo Ego HX07 smartwatch can notify users on calls, emails, SMS and social media app alerts through different vibrating patterns. Lenovo claims that the Ego smartwatch can last for up to 20 days on a single charge. One can easily connect the charging pin at the bottom of the watch so that it can be charged without a hassle.

The Lenovo Ego smartwatch is equipped with multiple sensors for tracking heart rate, sleep, calories burnt, and steps taken. With 5ATM water resistance, the Ego smartwatch can last be used while swimming. The soft and durable strap ensures that the wearer can use it throughout the day without any discomfort. It is a lightweight smartwatch that weighs only 45gm.