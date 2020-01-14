MediaTek launches Helio G70 series chips for gaming smartphones

MediaTek has launched yet another mid-tier gaming chipset for smartphones — the MediaTek Helio G70. The company claims that the Helio G70 is a great gaming chipset with HyperEngine power, which lets a phone to offer a fast and smooth gaming experience using intelligence network and resource management.

Helio G70 also offers a 64-bit octa-core CPU design with four high-performance cores clocked at 2GHz and are based on Arm Cortex-A75 and the remaining cores run at 1.7GHz and are based on Arm Cortex-A55. As of now, there is no information on the fabrication standard of the chipset.

The CPU comes with the dedicated Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 with a maximum clock speed of 820MHz and is capable of driving a display with a peak resolution of 2520 x 1080p (FHD+). The GPU supports modern codecs like H.264, H.265 / HEVC and can encode (record) 2K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 60fps.

Connectivity and networking are being handled by a 4G LTE model that supports 4G Carrier Aggregation and offers a theoretical peak download speed of Cat-7 DL standard and the upload speeds are compliant with Cat-13 UL. It supports Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, and GPS navigation systems. Additional connectivity features include the support for 802.11/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and FM Radio support. The built-in ISP is capable of handling a 48MP camera at its native resolution or can handle dual 16MP cameras at the hardware level. Coming to memory, the chipset supports eMMC 5.1 based storage and can handle up to 8GB RAM based on LPDDR4x technology with a maximum frequency of 1800MHz.