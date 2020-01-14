Pakistan to attend SCO summit in New Delhi this year

PM Modi, Pakistan PM Imran Khan expected to come face-to-face as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit this year is being held in India. That India will host the summit was announced by the Secretary General of the organisation Vladimir Norov on Monday.

The meeting will bring together leaders from eight SCO member states, including China and Russia. India and Pakistan joined the SCO as full members in 2017.

Given that it is a heads of government meeting, it is Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan who should be attending the meet, according to protocol, say officials. But tensions have been running high between the two countries for almost a year and the possibility of a high-level visit is uncertain.