The apex court had dismissed the curative petition of Vinay Sharma and Mukesh, the two of the four culprits given death warrants on the gang rape of Nirbhaya.

The court rejecting the petition said there is nothing added in the plea to consider reviewing the previous judgment. The culprits are left with only one option -raising the mercy plea before the President of India. The President with the power vested in him can downgrade capital punishment to life long imprisonment.