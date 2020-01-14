Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends record high

In the stock market the domestic equity indices has touched record high on Tuesday. The Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has settled trading at life-time high.

BSE Sensex ended trading at 41,952.63 gaining by 92.94 points or 0.22%. The NSE Nifty has settled trading at 12,362.30 registering a gain of 32.75 points or 0.27%.

The top gainers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Service, Axis Bank, Cipla, Zee Entertainment, and HDFC Bank.

The top losers in the market IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries Limited, ONGC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank.