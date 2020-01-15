Amazon to invest $1 billion to help digitize small businesses in India

India welcomed Jeff Bezos this week with an antitrust probe. On top of that, thousands of small merchants who typically compete with one another are beginning to gather across the country to hold a protest against the alleged predatory practices by the e-commerce giant. But Amazon founder and chief executive’s love for one of the company’s most important overseas markets remains untainted.

At a conference on Wednesday, Bezos and Amit Agarwal, the head of Amazon India, announced that the American giant is pumping $1 billion into India to help small and medium-sized businesses in the country come online. Amazon has previously invested about $5.5 billion in India.

Bezos said the company is also eyeing making exports of locally produced products from India — in line with New Delhi’s Make in India program — to be of $10 billion size on Amazon platform by 2025.