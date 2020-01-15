BJP’s leader Kirit Somaiya’s video goes viral: repeats the same answer 27 times to NDTV reporter

A school in Mumbai, which organized an event in support of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and asked students to write postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi “thanking” him for the law, has been issued notice by the Maharashtra government.

The event at Dayanand Balak Balika Vidyalaya in Mumbai’s Matunga was organized by the BJP on Friday. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s response to NDTV’s questions on dragging schoolchildren into politics over the citizenship law has gone viral.

The former BJP MP has lashed out in a video at the state’s Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government for the notice to a school “for an attempt to raise awareness among children about a law passed in parliament.”

After he visited the school on Monday, NDTV asked Kirit Somaiya to respond to allegations that the party had used schoolchildren in its attempt to project support over the citizenship law amid protests across the country. The BJP leader had just one response: “Maine aapko jawaab de diya hai (I have replied to your question)”. He repeated that sentence 27 times.

