Commodity Market: Price of gold climbs up

In the commodity market the price precious metals -gold and silver- has increased on Wednesday.

In the international market both gold and silver was trading at a higher price. Gold was trading at $.1552 per ounce and silver at $.17.83 per ounce. US gold futures has also rose by 0.5% to reach at $.1552.90.

In New Delhi the price of gold has gained by Rs.256 to reach at Rs.40,441 per 10 gram. Gold has settled trading at Rs.40,185 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

The price of silver has rose by Rs.228 to reach at Rs.47,272 per kilo. Silver has settled trading at Rs.47,044 per kilo on Tuesday.