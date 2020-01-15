Darbar box office collection:Rajinikanth starrer crosses Rs 150 crore

The Tamil film ‘Darbar’ is continuing its massive journey in the box office. The film starring Superstar Rajinikanth had hit screens worldwide on January 9.

The makers of the film have officially announced that the film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. The collections were released by producers Lyca Productions through their social media handle.

As per trade analysts the film has collected Rs.102 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.

‘Darbar’ is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth plays the role of a police officer in the film.Nayanthara plays the female lead and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty essays the villain part.