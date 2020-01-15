Darbar box office collection:Rajinikanth starrer crosses Rs 150 crore

The Tamil film ‘Darbar’ is continuing its massive journey in the box office. The film starring Superstar Rajinikanth had hit screens worldwide on January 9.
The makers of the film have officially announced that the film has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark. The collections were released by producers Lyca Productions through their social media handle.
Here's the Worldwide Box-office collections of #DARBAR
"Anyone can play the game, but the throne always belongs to the EMPEROR ?"@rajinikanth @ARMurugadoss #Nayanthara @anirudhofficial @santoshsivan @sreekar_prasad #Santhanam @SunielVShetty #DarbarPongal #DarbarBlockbuster pic.twitter.com/f2z0MGlzVv
— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) January 13, 2020
As per trade analysts the film has collected Rs.102 crore from Tamil Nadu alone.
‘Darbar’ is written and directed by AR Murugadoss. Rajinikanth plays the role of a police officer in the film.Nayanthara plays the female lead and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty essays the villain part.
#Darbar Boxoffice – 6 days
Tamil (TN/Ker/Kar) – 102.5cr
Telugu – 14.3cr
Hindi – 5.4cr
OS (all ver) – 51cr
Total 173.2cr Gross(146cr Net)
Theatrical 139cr
Tamil ver Booking shows a big climb for Pongal/Sankranti Holidays next 5 days@LycaProductions #Rajinikanth #DarbarPongal pic.twitter.com/mWTrBH3Typ
— BoxOffice India & Intl (@BOIndiaIntl) January 15, 2020
