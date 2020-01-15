Here’s the full list of ICC award winners 2019

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the list of winners for their annual awards for the year 2019. While England all-rounder Ben Stokes won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers trophy for the Cricketer of the Year, India’s Rohit Sharma won the ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins received the Test Cricketer of the Year award, while Indian bowler Deepak Chahar won the T20I Performance of the Year award for his incredible figures of 6/7 in the T20I against Bangladesh in November.

“It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement,” Ben Stokes said after receiving the award.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, felt grateful to be recognised at the ICC Awards.

“It is great to be recognised in this fashion. We are very happy with the way we performed as a team in 2019. We could have done better but we have a lot of positives and a lot to look forward to in 2020,” Rohit Sharma said after receiving the ODI Cricketer of the Year award.

Virat Kohli won the ICC ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award for his heartwarming gesture towards Steve Smith, asking the fans to not boo him during a 2019 World Cup group game.

Here is the full list of winners at the ICC Awards 2019:

ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year – Ben Stokes (England)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year – Rohit Sharma (India)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year – Pat Cummins (Australia)

ICC Men’s T20I Performance of the Year – Deepak Chahar (India, 6/7 against Bangladesh)

ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year – Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year – Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award – Virat Kohli (India)

David Shepherd Trophy for Umpire of the Year – Richard Illingworth (England)