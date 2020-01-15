India vs Australia : Indian captain Virat Kohli gets another record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli achieved an unwanted record on Tuesday as Australia thrashed India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Kohli became the first Indian captain to oversee a ten-wicket defeat against Australia in ODIs. No Indian captain before Kohli has lost an ODI game by ten wickets against Australia.

David Warner and Aaron Finch took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners in what was a clinical batting performance from the opening duo. They slammed respective centuries and posted an unbeaten stand of 258 runs to chase down the 256-run target with as many as 12.2 overs to spare. Warner slammed a magnificent 128 not out off 112 balls while Finch scored 110 not out off 114 balls to wrap up a comfortable victory for the visitors.