‘Picture of Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes may improve condition of rupee’, says Subramanian Swamy

Veteran BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has said that inscribing the picture of Goddess Lakshmi on banknotes amy improve the condition of Indian rupee. Swamy made it clear that he was in favour of inscribing the image of deity Lakshmi on banknotes .

Responding to a question about the picture of deity Ganesha printed on the Indonesian currency, Swamy said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi can answer this question. I am in favour of this. Lord Ganesha removes obstacles. I rather say that a picture of Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes may improve the condition of Indian currency. Nobody should feel bad about this.”