Rajasthan faces worst locust attack in the last 6 decades

The state of Rajasthan is facing one of the worst and biggest locust attack in the last 6 decades.

3.60 lakh hectare area of the state has been affected so far due to locust attack. This is the biggest attack for last 60 years. Thousands acre of crops have been destroyed due to this attack. It is also the longest attack of locust which has affected both Kharif and Rabi crops.

Attack of locust has been witnessed in the state in May last year since long time. After that, the state has witnessed many attacks of locust at regular intervals. Border districts Jaisalmer and Barmer are worst affected due to the attack of locust While Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Churu, Nagaur, Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh are also affected.