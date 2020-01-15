See the heart melting video of a kid playing cricket with his mom

A video of a kid playing cricket in the street with his mom is winning the hearts of the netizens. The heart melting video has become viral on the social media.

What makes the video really special is that it shows a little kid batting on the road while his mother bowls to him. he short clip, just 27-second-long, shows a woman throwing the ball while a little boy, holding a bat, strikes it. Once the kid plays the shot, the woman is seen chasing the ball and bowling all over again.

The video has been shared by many including former Indian cricketer Mohammad kaif. “Mother bowling, child batting. Just one word- Beautiful,” Kaif captioned the video on Twitter. Kaif shared the video on January 13 and since then it has collected over 13,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets .