Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in loss

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss. The negative opening of the global equity market is the reason for the downfall of Indian share market.

BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,872 registering a loss of 0.19% or 79 points. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,343 lower by 19 points or 0.15%.

The top gainers in the market were Hero MotoCorp, Titan, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, GAIL India, Zee Entertainment, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, ITC, Wipro, Bharat Petroleum, Dr.Reddy’s Labs, Indian oil, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid.