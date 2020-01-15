DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

The first look poster of Navya Nair’s ‘Oruthee’ released

Jan 15, 2020, 11:35 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam actress Navya nair is returning back to film industry after a break. The award winning actress has away from films post her marriage. The actress is making her come back in female centric film.

The film is titled ‘Oruthee’. VK Prakash is directing the film, the first look poster of the film  has been released by Mammootty and Manju Warrier .

Navya Nair New Malayalam Film Oruthee First Look Poster

Oruthee’ is scripted by S Suresh Babu. Jimshi Khalid of ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’ and ‘Allu Ramendran’ fame is handling  the camera. Lijo Paul is the editor  and Gopi Sunder is composing the music. Benzy Nazar is producing the film under the banner of Benzy Productions.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close