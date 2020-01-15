The first look poster of Navya Nair’s ‘Oruthee’ released

Malayalam actress Navya nair is returning back to film industry after a break. The award winning actress has away from films post her marriage. The actress is making her come back in female centric film.

The film is titled ‘Oruthee’. VK Prakash is directing the film, the first look poster of the film has been released by Mammootty and Manju Warrier .

Oruthee’ is scripted by S Suresh Babu. Jimshi Khalid of ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’ and ‘Allu Ramendran’ fame is handling the camera. Lijo Paul is the editor and Gopi Sunder is composing the music. Benzy Nazar is producing the film under the banner of Benzy Productions.