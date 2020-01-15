Video of elderly woman dancing is winning internet: Watch

A video of an elderly woman dancing is winning the internet. The woman is dancing during the Pongal celebrations.

The video was shared on micro blogging website, Twitter by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. Kiran Bedi celebrated Pongal with staff from Municipalities, Public Work Department and women of the Swachatha Corporation.

Kiran Bedi said the staff from PWD and Municipalities received a towel as gift on Pongal. And 1,500 women of Swachatha Corporation were gifted a saree each.

While the Multitasking staff from PWD and Municipalities got a towel as a Pongal Gift the 1500 Women of Swatchta Corp who keep Puducherry clean were gifted a saree each supported by donors. This was part of Pongal celebrations. pic.twitter.com/SoOsXEbARO — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) January 14, 2020

Pongal, a four-day harvest festival is dedicated to the Sun God and is observed widely across Tamil Nadu and other parts of south India. This year Pongal began on January 15 and will continue till January 18. The festival is named after the dish Pongal, which is a traditional dish prepared from the new harvest of rice, boiled in milk with jaggery.