Danish scientists use Seaweed fuel to rev cars at 80kmph

Seaweeds, that give the oceans its greenish hue are now largely harvested only for human consumption. About 25 million tonnes of seaweeds are harvested every year for the manufacture of food supplements, cosmetics, and fertilizers. But scientists from Denmark have successfully made a seaweed fuel which can power a car for achieving speeds up to 80 kmph.

‘We’ve looked to see if seaweed fuel works in the same way as ordinary fuel and what its effect is on the motor,’ researcher Jaap van Hal told local newspaper Noordhollands Dagblad. ‘This means that this fuel could be used for private cars in the future but seaweed fuel is also interesting for aviation and shipping.’

Europe is largely investing in R&Ds to develop clean renewable biofuels. But the major drawback of land-based biofuels is that it requires land, fertilizer, and irrigation resources to produce biofuels. So Europe’s research is now on ocean-based biofuels which only need brackish water from the sea and plenty of sunlight to grow incredibly fast.