In a befitting reply to all the violence, 54 students from Jamia clear UPSC Mains

s many as 54 students who were given coaching and training by Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Jamia Millia Islamia have cleared Civil Services (Main) Examination 2019. These candidates will now appear for interview.

Facilities provided by Jamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA)

As a part of the University’s commitment to nation-building, the students are provided free accommodation, library facility, classroom teaching, practice tests, etc. Subject to availability of seats, JMI will admit a few more eligible candidates who have qualified for the interview (details available at www.jmi.ac.in).

Last year 44 candidates cleared UPSC examination including third rank holder Junaid Ahmad.

About RCA

Since its inception in 2010, RCA, JMI has produced 190 Civil Servants which include IAS, IFS, IPS, I.Fos, IRS, IRTS, etc. through UPSC’s examinations.

Besides, around 245 students were selected in Provincial Civil Services (as SDM and DSP), RBI (Grade- B), Assistant Commandant (CAPF), IB, Assistant Commissioner (Provident Fund) and Bank PO.