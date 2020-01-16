MP govt to start campaign against acid sale

A week after declaring Deepika Padukone-starrer “Chhapaak” tax-free, the Madhya Pradesh government has now decided to start a state-wide drive against the sale of acid.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had declared “Chhapaak”, based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, tax-free on January 9.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Nath said, “It is not enough to declare the movie based on acid attack survivors tax-free. There is a need to create awareness along with strict steps to prevent such incidents. The culprits of such incidents should be given severe punishment. We will ensure this.”

The Chief Minister went on to say that it was important to control open sale of acid in the state and necessary instructions have been issued to run a campaign across the state.

Incidents of acid attacks will not be tolerated, he said, adding that these barbaric and brutal acts need to be stopped.