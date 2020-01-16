Oppo set to launch F15 smartphone today : Price and Features

Oppo is coming up with the F15 series and it promises some nig upgrades over the older F11 series models.So far, Oppo has revealed a couple of features that the F15 is going to come with. The biggest upgrade that the phone gets is an AMOLED display, which is expected to offer better colours and higher contrasts over an LCD display. The display will have a smaller notch on the top to house the front camera and there will be a noticeable chin. The side bezels seem to be quite slim.

Oppo is offering a quad-camera setup at the back that seems quite similar to the ones from the Realme devices. The main camera will get a 48-megapixel camera while the other camera will consist of a wide-angle camera as well as a macro camera. The display will get an in-display fingerprint sensor that Oppo says will have 12.5 per cent faster unlock speeds.

Oppo hasn’t said anything about the chipset in use but it has mentioned that the phone will come with 8GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. The phone will have a 20:9 display and it will weigh 172 grams. The phone will be powered by a regular 4000mAh battery but it says the phone will come with a VOOC 3.0 fast-charging system.

From what it seems so far, the Oppo F15 is expected to be a rebranded Oppo A91 from China. The A91 is a lower-end phone in the Chinese market and Oppo could simply bring it as the regular F15 for the Indian market. The A91 comes in three gradient shades of red, black and white. The phone uses the same MediaTek Helio P70 chipset that was used in last year’s F11 Pro.

What remains to be seen is how Oppo prices the phone in India. Given the specifications revealed so far, the Oppo F15 could be priced around for Rs 16,000.