Protests held at several colleges in DU over CAA

A series of protests were organised in several colleges of the Delhi University on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At Ramjas College, a group of students read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

Organisers of the protest claimed that policemen were present inside the campus and the college administration tried to stop their agitation.

However, police denied that they were present on the campus.

An official of the college administration said authorities have made it mandatory for everyone to take permission for organising events at the institution’s amphitheatre.

He said clashes broke out between students in 2017, and the college administration does not want the same thing to happen again.

At Ram Lal Anand college and Hansraj college, public meetings were held against the new legislation, while at Zakir Husain college, students protested against the police action on their counterparts at Jamia Millia Islamia in December last year.