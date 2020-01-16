Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gain. On Wednesday the domestic equity indices BSE Snesex and NSE Nifty has touched an all-time high.

The BSE Sensex has settled trading at 41,932 gaining by 59 points or 0.14%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,356 by registering a gain of 12 points or 0.1%. Out of the 2327 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1267 advancing stocks and 913 stocks declined.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries Limited, Kotak Bank, Bharati Airtel, Vodafone, Eicher Motors, Nestle India, Zee Entertainment, Britannia Industries, Power Grid, YES Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Bharati Infratel, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, Hindalco, Tata Motors and Axis Bank.