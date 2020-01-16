The states have no choice but to implement CAA’, says Union Minister

All the states in the country have to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, said Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The states who oppose the Act had no choice but to implement it, he made it clear. The Union Minister said that the opposing states like Kerala and West Bengal were constitutionally bound to implement it.

“Citizenship is a subject of Union list. The CAA has been passed by both houses of parliament and the president has given his assent to it. The states have no choice but to implement it,” Meghwal said .

“The Kerala CM is saying the CAA would not be implemented, the West Bengal CM is also saying the same thing. But they will have to implement it as they have no options,” he added.