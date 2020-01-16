UP man arrested for murdering his wife, Chops grinds and burns the dead body

A UP man was arrested Tuesday night for murdering his pregnant wife. In what is not known till now for the motive, he chopped her body to small pieces, minced the meat and then charred the ground meat to later dumb the remains on the outskirts of Raebareli.

The murder came to light after the elder girl of the couple narrated the whole event to her maternal grandmother. The gruesome murder happened on January 4. A complaint was filed by the woman’s family, on January 10, after which the police arrested the accused, Ravindra Kumar (35), and recovered the charred remains which have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for DNA profiling.

The deceased Urmila married her to-be killer Ravindra in 2011 and the couple has two daughters aged seven and eleven. Preliminary investigation points to Ravindra’s fear that Urmila will again deliver a girl child.