“We cannot forget Kashmir in this battle”,says JNSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Student Union’s president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday attended a protest against the amended citizenship act at Jamia Millia Islamia. Speaking at the event, she said that Kashmir cannot be forgotten and claimed that the government started meddling with fundamental rights since the Kashmir issue. She said Kashmir issue is the part of every protest.

“Amid our protest, we should not forget Kashmir. It all began from Kashmir. The government started meddling with constitutional rights beginning from Kashmir. We remember everyone who is fighting and we remember Kashmir,” Aishe Ghosh said.

This comes days after the Delhi Police named her and 8 others as suspects in the violence of JNU on January 5, but did not file an FIR on her complaint. Notably, Delhi Police, earlier in the day, identified the masked women seen in the viral violence video as ABVP’s Komal Sharma even as she approached to NCW, claiming she was not in the video.