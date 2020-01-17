Couple use wedding card to expresses their solidarity  with NRC, CAA

India is witnessing a nationwide protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Also many has come supporting the NRC and CAA. Now a couple in Uttar Pradesh has come with a different idea to express their solidarity with NRC and CAA. They used their own wedding card to express their support to the NRC and CAA launched by union government.

Mohit Mishra and Sonam Pathak who will tie the knot on 2 February have put a line on their wedding cards saying “We support CAA and NRC”. Both of them hail from Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.