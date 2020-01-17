DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCinema DHLatest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal to join hands for Brinda’s directorial debut

Jan 17, 2020, 11:40 pm IST
Top south-Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal had revealed that she would be acting with Dulquer Salmaan in a new film soon. Now it has been confirmed that the two would team up for the film which will mark the directorial debut of top choreographer Brinda.

Reliance Entertainment is producing the film, which is slated to go on floors from February end.

Dulquer is currently prepping up to shoot for the final schedule of ‘Kurup’.  His next release will be ‘Varane Avashyamund’, Anoop Sathyan’s directorial debut, which also stars Suresh Gopi, Shobhana and Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Kajal Aggarwal meanwhile is working on the prestigious Shankar-Kamal Haasan film, ‘Indian 2’. She is also part of a multi-starrer in Bollywood that will be directed by Sanjay Gupta. Sharman Joshi and Pankaj Tripathi.

