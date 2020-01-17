Esha Gupta raises temperature in her white monokini: See pics

Bollywood actress Isha Gupta set fire to social media by posting her super hot, semi-naked pictures. Esha’s recent picture in a white monokini again raising the temperature on social media.

Esha looks uber-hot in her new swimwear picture and her sensuous expressions are intensifying emotions further. Blessed with long legs and lean figure, the actress is able to soar the temperature .

Esha Gupta is an Indian film actress, Model and the winner of the Miss India International title of 2007. She has established a career in Bollywood films.

Gupta entered the Femina Miss India contest in 2007, where she placed third and won the Miss India International title, and later represented India at Miss International pageant.

She soon received offers for film roles, and made her acting debut in the 2012 commercially successful crime thriller Jannat 2, that fetched her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.