India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: India beats Australia

In cricket India beat Australia in the 2nd One Day International at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Rajkot. The hosts India beat Australia by 36 runs

Australia who won the toss has send India to bat. India has scored 340 runs in the 50 overs by losing six wickets.Shikhar Dhawan scored 96 runs in 90 balls, K.L.Rahul scored 80 runs in 52 balls and captain Virat kohli scored 78 runs in 76 balls. Rohit Sharma scored 42 runs in 44 balls.

Marnus Labuschagne, playing his first innings in the ODI format, looked good during his stay at the crease. Labuschagne scored 46 but after he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja, Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short of the target by 36 runs. With the series level at 1-1, both teams will lock horns in the decider that will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets while Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with two wickets each