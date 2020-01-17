India’s telecommunication satellite GSAT-30 launched successfully: Know more about its features

The telecommunication satellite of India, GSAT-30 was successfully launched by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). The satellite was launched from Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana . The satellite was launched to its orbit by an Ariane-5 VA-251 rocket of the European Space Agency(Arianespace).

GSAT-30 was separated from the launch vehicle after 38 minutes 25 seconds. The satellite was launched to an elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

GSAT-30 is a replacement to India’s older communication satellite INSAT-4A. The satellite has a total weight of 3357 kilograms. The power of the satellite is 6kW.

The GSAT-30 will be used for supporting VSAT networks, Television uplinking,Teleport services, Digital Services News Gatherings(DSNG), DTH-Television services, Cellular backhaul connectivity and many other telecommunication services.

The communication payload of the satellite is specifically designed and optimised to maximise the number of transponders on the spacecraft bus.

The satellite will provide coverage in Ku-band in the Indian mainland and surrounding islands. It will also provide extended coverage in C-band. This will help Television channels and broadcasters to air their programs over India, GCC, Australia and a large number of Asian countries.

The satellite has a lifespan of 15 years.