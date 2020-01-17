Nirbhaya :Home ministry forwards death convicts Mercy plea to the President, recommends to reject

The death convict in Nirbhaya gang rape, Mukesh’s mercy plea was forwarded to the President of India today by the Union home ministry. Sources say the home ministry had requested President’s office to reject the petition.

Meanwhile, the mother of Nirbhaya in an emotional interview given to ANI conveyed her disappointment with the delay in delivering justice to her daughter.BJP and AAP on Thursday had exchanged volleys on the delay in the hanging of the culprits. Nirbhaya’s mother pleaded not to politicize her daughter’s death in the interview.