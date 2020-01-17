‘People want jobs, houses and not your freebies’ former AAP leader mocks Arvind Kejriwal

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba came down heavily on Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal. Alka Lamba who is now in Congress has criticized her former leader over his politics around freebies.

“Arvind Kejriwal says freebies are his USP. But, if you ask people about it, they would say they don’t want freebies, they want houses, jobs and relief from inflation. They are saying that if he can provide these three things, they will take care of their electricity and water bills,” Alka Lamba said.

“In these 6 years, Kejriwal has forgotten all about his three main promises of Jan Lokpal, containing corruption and Swaraj. The man who used to be at the forefront of protests is nowhere to be seen during the students’ protests against the newly amended citizenship law. The students of Jamia and the sisters of Shaheen Bagh are looking for that old Kejriwal,” she said.

Alka Lamba, who was elected as an AAP?legislator in 2015 but exited the party last October after a bitter falling out with the AAP?leadership. She later joined her former organization Congress. Alka Lamba had quit the Congress in December 2014.

“People have noticed his (Kejriwal) transition and have seen his real face. They have shown him the mirror during 2017 municipal elections and the Delhi elections. In Haryana, AAP got fewer votes than those cast in favour of NOTA” she said.

The assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will be done on February 11.