Supreme Court rejected an appeal seeking to direct the Union govt to honor Mahatma Gandhi with Bharat Ratna.

Rejecting the appeal the apex court observed that Mahatma Gandhi is revered as ‘Father of the Nation’.The honor given to Mahatma is higher than the title honor of Bharat Ratna.”The Mahatma’s honor doesn’t require a title to uphold his greatness”, the court said in a statement.