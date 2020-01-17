Video of thrilling fight between two tigers is ruling internet: Watch video

A video of a thrilling fight between two tigers is ruling the social media. The tiger fight has been witnessed by a group tourists. The video was shared on social media by an Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan.

“Territorial fight between two full grown tigers,” he says in a tweet. He also advises people to watch the video with headphones to “hear the powerful roar and its echo from Indian forests”, Parveen Kaswan captioned the video.

Territorial fight between two full grown #tigers. Listen with headphones. The powerful Roar and it's echo from Indian #forests. Forwarded via Whatsapp by friend. pic.twitter.com/YazNX2DLbS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 14, 2020

The video shows a jeep backing as the two tigers growl at each other. After some intense moments, one of the tigers pounces at the other and the two get entangled in a fierce fight.

The video was shared on social media on january 14. The video has collected over 95,000 views. it has also bagged 7000 likes and 2500 retweets.