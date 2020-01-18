Congress leader P Chidambaram joins CAA protestors at Kolkata

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram joined the ongoing anti-CAA stir in Kolkata’s Park Circus and assured the gathering that his party was with them. Chidambaram arrived at the Park Circus Maidan late on Friday while he was in the city on a party assignment. The protestors surrounded him raising slogans against the Centre’s BJP-led government.

The former Finance Minister spent some time with the protestors, and was seen smilingly as he interacted some of them. The Park Circus gathering, being described as Kolkata’s own version of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, has brought together primarily Muslim women who have been on a sit-in against the CAA, NRC and NPR for 12 days.