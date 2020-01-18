Govt UPS Poovachal celebrates Sarga Vidyalayam with grandeur

Sarga Vidyalayam, an intuitive SSA(Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) program to develop and explore the latest trends and ideas in school education was held in Govt.UPS.Poovachal. The school conducted Vayanotsavam and Kilimozhi live show as part of the program. Vayanotsavam is a unique attempt to foster reading habits in school children and Kilimozhi is a fun way of combining study curriculum with entertainment. Kilimozhi is a live radio show in which student participants interact with teachers and experts on curriculum matters and current affairs.

District Panchayat President VK Madhu inaugurated Sarga Vidyalayam. Poovachal Grama Panchayat President K Ramachandran awarded trophies for students who read the most number of books from the library. ‘Amma Vayana’ -a breakthrough idea, in which Parents are encouraged to have their dose of literary experience is also observed as a part of Vayanotsavam. The event also witnessed the publication ceremony of Vayanotsavam magazine. Kattakada BPO Satheesh awarded trophies for winners of the Kilimozhi Quiz program.

The function was preceded by SMC Chairman Nasarudeen.Senior Asst. Lata Kumari delivered a crisp welcome speech followed by a thanksgiving speech by the staff secretary Arun Kumar. Jayashree, Nazrin, G.O Shaji, Shaukathali, and Praveena conducted short lectures on various subjects.SRG convenor Stuart Haris guided the program course. The event was concluded with various Vayanotsavam and Kilimozhi programs.

Govt.UPS Poovachal at Kattakada Taluk of Trivandrum is up to date with top-notch facilities only to be seen in modern high tech schools. The school with a total strength of 750 students boasts an Edu theatre, an Air-conditioned computer lab, a language lab, a Horticulture therapy garden, and a science park.