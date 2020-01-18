Huawei set to launch 5G smartphones priced around Rs. 10,000

5G smartphones are going mainstream and this year, all the major smartphone makers are expected to have a couple of 5G phones in their portfolios. While there are already several 5G devices in the market, almost every one of them is in the premium segment.

Smartphone makers are currently working on bringing down the cost of 5G phones and thanks to the new chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek, some of the manufacturers have managed to launch mid-range 5G smartphones.

However, Chinese giant Huawei’s President for 5G product line, Yang Chaobin believes that 5G smartphones priced around $150 are expected to get launched by the end of 2020 or in early 2021.