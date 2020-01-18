NPR Meet : “Citizens have option of not sharing information”,says Centre

Centre has reportedly stated that citizens have the option of not sharing information, which they do not wish to, in the National Population Register (NPR) form.This came as officials of some non-BJP-ruled states on Friday asked the Registrar General of India (RGI) to remove the column on “place of birth of mother and father” in the proposed NPR to be updated by the Centre between April 1, 2020, and September 30, 2020.

“If someone does want to share any information regarding any issue, it is up to that person. He has the option of not sharing it,” Minister of State for Home Affairs GK Reddy was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Amid concerns, a meeting of Chief Secretaries of states and Census directors, chaired by MoS Home Nityanand Rai and Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, was held on Friday at the Ambedkar Bhawan in Delhi to discuss the next census and the National Population Register (NPR).All states except West Bengal attended the meeting that was convened to discuss the modalities of the Census and NPR beginning April 1.

The meeting is aimed at helping the Central Government seek suggestions from state representatives on the NPR. The appointment, training of census officials in-charge, district officers and sub-divisional level officers are expected to be discussed in detail.

The conference comes amid reservations expressed by some states against NPR, citing its link with National Register of Citizens (NRC).The meeting will continue on Saturday too.