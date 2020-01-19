Actress Urvashi Rautela Copies P.M Modi’s Tweet. Guess How Twitter Responded

Bollywood actress Urvasi Rautela is once again in the news for copying- and on this occasion, she has copied the tweet of none other than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seasoned actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident and Prime minister’s tweet was wishing Azmi a speedy recovery.

“The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery,” wrote Indian Prime minister on Twitter. Urvashi had copied the exact tweet of P.M Modi in her own tweet. Netizens couldn’t understand why the tweet was copied as such where she could have easily retweeted P.M’s tweet. Check out both the tweets.

This is not the first time Urvasi was caught in plagiarism. Earlier she had passed off a statement by supermodel Gigi Hadid as her own.