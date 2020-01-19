After Kapil Sibal another veteran Congress leader come supporting CAA

Former union minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has come supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. The veteran Congress leader said that states have to obey the law if the Supreme Court fails to interfere in the matter.

“If SC doesn’t interfere it’ll remain on the statute book. If something’s on the statute book, you’ve to obey the law, else there are consequences”, said Khurshid.

“It’s a matter where state governments have a very serious difference of opinion with the centre as far as this law is concerned. So we would wait for the final pronouncement made by SC. Ultimately SC will decide and till then everything said/done/not done is provisional and tentative”, he added.

Earlier another senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also had the same opinion regarding the matter. Kapil Sibal said that it is difficult for states to not follow a law passed by the parliament.

“If the CAA is passed no state can say ‘I will not implement it’. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it, you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it but constitutionally saying that I won’t implement it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties,”, said Kapil Sibal.