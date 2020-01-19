DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

After Kapil Sibal another veteran Congress leader come supporting CAA

Jan 19, 2020, 10:52 pm IST
Less than a minute
Salman Khurshid

Former union minister and senior Congress leader  Salman Khurshid has come supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act.  The veteran Congress leader said that  states have to obey the law if the Supreme Court fails to interfere in the matter.

“If SC doesn’t interfere it’ll remain on the statute book. If something’s on the statute book, you’ve to obey the law, else there are consequences”, said Khurshid.

“It’s a matter where state governments have a very serious difference of opinion with the centre as far as this law is concerned. So we would wait for the final pronouncement made by SC. Ultimately SC will decide and till then everything said/done/not done is provisional and tentative”, he added.

Salman Khurshid

Earlier another  senior Congress  leader Kapil Sibal also had the same opinion regarding the matter. Kapil Sibal said that it is difficult for  states to not follow a law passed by the parliament.

“If the CAA is passed no state can say ‘I will not implement it’. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it, you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it but constitutionally saying that I won’t implement it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties,”, said Kapil Sibal.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close