“Implemention of the Citizenship Act cannot be denied by any of the states”, Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Veteran Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal speaking at an event said implementing a law passed by the Indian Parliament cannot be denied by any of the states, and doing so would be unconstitutional.

Explaining what he meant by the statement he said NRC is based on the NPR list. For the center to prepare the NPR list local registrars have to be appointed at the level of the community in which that enumeration is to take place and those have to be the state-level officers. If an Indian union state denies its state-level officer to cooperate with the Union of India it will be a constitutional breach.”It would be very difficult for the state govt to say that I will not follow a law passed by the Parliament,” he explained.

Continuing his speech on the current nationwide unrest on the Citizenship Act, he said: “thank god” it was the “students, poor, and middle-class” of the country that is leading the movement and not any political party. If any political party would have helmed the anti-Citizenship act protests it would have lost momentum by now due to political differences.”… It is making an impact because globally and within the country, the people are realizing that this is not politics, this is real, he added.

He was speaking at Kerala Lit Festival (KLF), scheduled from Jan 16-19. Historians such as Ramachandra Guha, William Dalrymple, novelists like Benyamin, Namita Gokhale, Chetan Bhagat, and journalists Karan Thapar and Rajdeep Sardesai are among the many other writers who will be attending the four-day festival.