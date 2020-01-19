India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: India beat Australia to win the series

In cricket India has beat Australia by 7 wickets in the 3rd One Day International at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India. By this win the hosts India clinched the series by 2-1.

The guests Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Australia posted a competitive total of 286 for nine from their quota of 50 overs.

Former skipper Steve Smith top-scored for the visitors with 131 as he managed to get his first ODI century after three years. For India, Mohammed Shami claimed four wickets while Ravindra Jadeja scalped 2.

INDIA win by seven wickets to claim the series 2-1! A masterful century from Rohit Sharma saw the hosts race to a resounding win in Bengaluru

In reply, India scored 289 for 3 in 47.2 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 89. Rohit Sharma slammed his 29th One-Day International century in the ongoing third match. He came in to bat with a new opening partner KL Rahul as Shikhar Dhawan got injured and did not come out to open the innings.

Record update : ? Most International Runs as captain for India : Virat Kohli : 11208 ( 199 innings )

Record update : Most International Runs as captain for India : Virat Kohli : 11208 ( 199 innings )

MS Dhoni : 11207 ( 330 innings)

Today’s ton was Rohit’s 8th century against Australia in the ODI format. He also became the third-fastest batsman to score 9,000 runs in the 50-over format as he went past the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to achieve the feat.