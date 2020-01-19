Pirates release 19 Indians kidnapped; one died in captivity

The pirates has released 19 Indians kidnapped by them. The Indians were kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel from the high seas off the western coast of Africa last month. One Indian sailor has died in captivity.

20 Indian seafarers were kidnapped from the vessel MT Duke on the 15th of last month.

The Indian High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria said in a tweet that the Government of India and the Mission gave the highest priority and worked with the Nigerian government on the release of Indian seafarers. The Indian High Commission said, the Mission is assisting in their speedy return.