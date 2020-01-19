Sanskrit to replace Urdu on Indian Railways signboards

The Urdu language signboards at railway station platforms in Uttarkhand state will be changed with Sanskrit.

Railway authorities have decided to replace Urdu language on signboards at station platforms with Sanskrit. At present, the names on the signboards are written in Hindi, English and Urdu but now it will be in Hindi, English and Sanskrit.

According to railway officials, the decision has been taken as per provisions of the Railway Manual, which says that names of the railway stations should be written in Hindi, English and in the second of the language.

The Uttarakhand government was the first in the country to establish Sanskrit as the second official language in 2010.

“It was pointed out to us recently that Sanskrit is the second language of Uttarakhand. Hence, names of railway stations should be in Sanskrit too”, informed top railway officials.