WhatsApp down:Users across the world faces outage

The social media messaging app WhatsApp owned by Facebook is facing a global outage on Sunday evening.

WhatsApp has stopped working for several users in India, UAE and across the globe.WhatsApp users are not able send photos, videos, GIFs, and stickers on the instant messaging platform. WhatsApp Status also faced an outage with users unable to see videos and photos in the section.

The live outage map from Downdetector.com shows the outage is also affecting parts of Europe and Southeast Asia. Another tracking website Outage.report indicates a similar outage around the world, especially India and parts of Europe. Users in the US?have also complained about facing issues with WhatsApp.