’50 Lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified, chased out of India’, claims BJP leader

Jan 20, 2020, 04:19 pm IST
BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh has ignited controversy by saying that 50 lakh Muslim infiltrados will be chased out of the country. The BJP leader said this while addressing a rally in the North parganas district.

” 50 Lakh Muslim infiltrators will be identified , if needed they will be chased out of the country. Firstly the names of the Muslim infiltrators will be removed from voters list then Mamata banerjee cannot appease anyone”, siad Ghosh.

” Once this is done Mamata banerjee’s votes will be reduced and in the coming elections, we will get 200 seats, she will not even get 50 seats”, added Ghosh.

Dilip Ghosh in the last week ignited a row by saying that those who damage public property should be shot dead.

